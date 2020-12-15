Today it was announced that Latin American-based crypto exchange BITPOINT will be using AlphaPoint technology for its upgraded exchange platform. The new platform is now live and offering on-ramp and off-ramp capabilities to the Latin American market.

Now with the upgrade to the system complete, BITPOINT’s new goal is increasing its already existing user base and launching operations in new markets in the upcoming months.

“We have worked extremely hard over a two-year span to make crypto assets accessible for everybody in Latin America, and with this improvement, we are multiple steps ahead of most other players in the region. Our goal is to build the necessary solutions to enable traditional market investors to access and invest in crypto assets to diversify their portfolio,” said Julian Geovo, BITPOINT Latam’s Operations Director.

BITPOINT has leveraged AlphaPoint’s full-stack exchange technology to deliver customers:

Real-time crypto deposits and withdrawals with FIAT deposit/withdrawals in local currency and USD

Extensive coin and token support at launch including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, Ripple, Chainlink, Tether, Cardano and EOS

24 initial crypto/FIAT and crypto/crypto pairs

Built-in advanced TradingView charts

Expansive market depth and liquidity

Referral program via automated links

Flexible Trading APIs

Cutting-edge security: 2-factor authentication, secure & insured custody technology

World-class compliance policies: Most advanced compliance protocols for KYC and AML in the region

“AlphaPoint technology is trusted by digital asset exchanges and brokerages worldwide to scale their user base on a secure, reliable, and flexible platform. We were impressed by BITPOINT’s network and relationships in Latin America and are excited that they selected AlphaPoint technology to help them meet this moment of exponential growth in interest and activity in the industry,” said Igor Telyatnikov, AlphaPoint’s CEO.