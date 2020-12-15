Elrond, the internet-scale blockchain designed to bring improvement in throughput and execution speed over existing decentralized networks, has now announced that its token eGold will join the list of cryptocurrencies available in the eToro ecosystem by listing on the eToroX crypto exchange.

Recently, Elrond also announced the forthcoming launch of its digital wallet and global payments app dubbed Maiar, scheduled for January 31st.

Elrond is a public blockchain that delivers a scalable sharding architecture solution, which is able to deliver more than 15,000 transactions per second and can scale even further, having achieved 263,000 transactions per second in public tests.

The eGold (EGLD) cryptocurrency will debut in the eToro ecosystem on Wednesday, December 23rd when it will become available on the eToroX cryptocurrency exchange.