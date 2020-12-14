AlgoTrader, an institutional-grade algorithmic trading software solution available for crypto markets, today announced that Finab EOS VC Fund has invested a seven-digit amount into the company. This investment enlarges the company’s Series A round to CHF 5.2 million. The Series A round was led by Credit Suisse Entrepreneur Capital Ltd. joined by investiere, Blockchain Valley Ventures, and NeueCapital.

FinLab EOS VC Fund is a partnership between Block.one, the publisher of the blockchain software protocol EOSIO, and FinLab AG (ISIN: DE0001218063; Ticker: A7A.GR), one of the first and largest investors in financial services technologies and blockchain in Europe.

AlgoTrader AG provides a software solution for fully integrated and automated quantitative trading and trade execution for both traditional and digital assets. With its recently released platform, WIRESWARM, the company also provides a robust, mission-critical gateway for trading and execution of digital assets. With its leading quantitative strategy design, testing, automation, and trade execution platform across all asset classes, AlgoTrader enables banks, brokers, OTC desks and market makers to connect to, and interact seamlessly with the world’s most liquid and regulated digital asset and cryptocurrency trading and execution venues.

“Since our inception, AlgoTrader has built one of the world’s most powerful quantitative trading and trade execution platforms on the market. Through our extended Series A round we are backed by capital that is coupled with the comprehensive expertise and broad network of our investor base, who will support us to scale even further,” said Andy Flury, CEO of AlgoTrader AG.

“Digital assets have increasingly gained prominence among investors. Therefore, institutional traders and banks now have the challenge of providing their clients with professional and secure access to this emerging asset class,” said Juan Rodriguez, Managing Director of FinLab EOS VC Fund.

“AlgoTrader closes this gap with their trading and execution platform and we are convinced that it will become the leading engine for both traditional and digital assets. In addition to an algorithmic trading solution, which offers the highest usability and functionality for investors and issuers, and we also believe in the company’s management team, which consists of complementary skill sets and experienced managers with institutional finance backgrounds,” he added.

AlgoTrader AG is also taking the next technological step through the utilization of Block.one’s EOSIO protocol. “With expensive traditional audit procedures becoming void through the data persistence and security that comes along with the utilization of blockchain technology, we are enabling further efficiency by integrating EOSIO, the most highly performant, scalable and reliable blockchain solution on the market,” said Bartosz Wojcik, CTO of AlgoTrader AG.