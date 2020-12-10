AlgoTrader, an end-to-end quantitative and algorithmic trading software solution that supports both digital and traditional assets, today announced a new partnership with UK-based AiX, a fully automated OTC desk for aggregating market makers. AiX´s artificial intelligence-based trading platform connects traders across markets and provides unprecedented levels of insight and control.

This partnership adds an exciting dimension to AlgoTrader’s institutional-focused offering enabling institutional clients to benefit from instant and secure inter-trader connectivity and seamless best price and execution for both traditional and digital assets.

“We are proud to be partnering with AiX, a best-in-class, fully automated OTC desk for aggregating market makers. Institutional players will benefit from the fact that AiX connects traders across markets and provides unprecedented levels of insight and control. Put simply, AiX makes trading easier and faster, yet is done securely. The partnership will enable financial institutions, such as banks and brokers, a highly convenient and cost-effective way to trade and thus help boost profitability. This partnership adds another exciting dimension to our institutional-focused offering,” said Andy Flury, CEO & Founder of AlgoTrader.

Inter-trader connectivity

Despite advances in many areas, traders still encounter significant inefficiencies. Inter-trader connectivity is often fragmented and slow, which then necessitates the use of an inter-dealer-brokerage. In short, current trading solutions remain slow and highly inefficient, thereby significantly decreasing overall profitability. The new partnership provides financial institutions, such as banks and brokers, with a highly convenient and cost-effective way to trade as trading processes are easier, faster and can help deliver higher profitability as a result. In addition, there is no size limit to the quote request, which means significant size can be traded securely, straight out of custody.

AiX CEO & Founder Jos Evans said, “We are extremely excited to partner with AlgoTrader. The AlgoTrader platform has been a game-changer in terms of institutional quantitative trading and execution solutions for both crypto and traditional assets. Our and AlgoTrader´s technologies are a superb fit, and we believe partnerships such as this are a great way to propel our industry further forward for the benefit of all involved.”