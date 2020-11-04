3Commas.io, a cryptocurrency trading platform, today announced it has raised $3 million in a Series A financing round led by Alameda Research. 3Commas is a non-custodial, Order Management System (OMS) and crypto-asset management platform that offers a unified access point and interfaces with 23 leading crypto exchanges. 3Commas provides fully automated trade execution and portfolio management, supported by continuously evolving strategies, algorithms, and risk management solutions allowing everyone from the most advanced of traders to those just starting to learn, share, and profit.

Since launching in 2017, 3Commas has grown and developed its product extensively from listening to and implementing user feedback. The platform currently sees 100k active traders and $12B in annual aggregate trading volumes. In addition to its advanced “Smart Trade” options, which enable users to strategically enter and exit positions based on an expansive set of triggers & conditions, in the last year the company has also launched numerous DCA and Grid Bots and are first to market with derivatives specific Bots. Additionally, 3Commas has built a marketplace for trading signals and full integration with TradingView technical indicators.

3Commas’ Founder and CEO Yuriy Sorokin said, “We are delighted and equally humbled by the confidence placed in our team by our investors. 3Commas was built on our fundamental belief in financial inclusion and affordable access to the best trading and risk management technologies for all. This round validates our strategy and lays the groundwork for further expansion, innovation, and global reach.”

The new investment round will enable 3Commas to further capitalize on its position as a leader in digital asset trade automation and portfolio management technologies and accelerate the execution of an ambitious roadmap that includes innovative new products, integration with DeFi, and newer asset classes. The Series A financing builds on an exceptional year for 3Commas which saw rapid growth and the launch of its unique trading solutions. The funding will also drive further international expansion.

“We welcome 3Commas to our growing portfolio of strategic investments,” says Sam Bankman-Fried, Founder and CEO of Alameda Research and FTX Exchange. “We’re very excited to work closely with the 3Commas team. We are perfectly aligned in our mission to increase crypto adoption and offer an amazing experience utilizing 3Commas technology.”