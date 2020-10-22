With all of the economic uncertainty around the world after the recent health crisis, many investors are looking to put their money in safe-haven assets like gold, silver, and Bitcoin. However, unlike gold and silver, Bitcoin is a relatively new asset class that many people have a hard time gaining access to.

If you are planning to buy Bitcoin in the near future to hedge against economic uncertainty, you have found the right place. This article will completely overview all the steps necessary for you to buy Bitcoin in any country using the market-leading Bitcoin comparison site Buy Bitcoin Finder.

Steps to get started buying Bitcoin in any country

You can get started with Bitcoin in 5 simple steps and be the proud owner of some Bitcoin in under 10 minutes.

1. Get a Bitcoin Wallet

The first step to buying Bitcoin is to get a secure Bitcoin wallet that is not on an exchange. You can come across many offline wallets, but we would recommend a Ledger or Trezor. It is best security practice to hold your Bitcoin on an offline wallet and not on an exchange.

2. Find an exchange

You will now need to find an exchange in your country that has a payment method that you would like to use. Buy Bitcoin Finder compares hundreds of different exchanges across many countries to make it easy for you to find the best exchange.

3. Organise your verification documents

If you are planning on buying Bitcoin through a regulated exchange in your country, many will require you to submit KYC (verification) documents. This is an important part of registering for exchanges as it helps them prevent money laundering.

4. Pick your payment method

Many Bitcoin exchanges have 5 or 6 different payment methods to make it easy for you to buy Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies with. Simply choose the best payment method for you to get started.

5. Buy Bitcoin

Once you have completed all of the above steps, you are ready to safely buy Bitcoin!